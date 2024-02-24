Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $32.88

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $30.00. Range Resources shares last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 944,622 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $19,704,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $20,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

