Raymond James Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $85.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $111,828.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $111,828.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,607 shares of company stock valued at $51,337,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

