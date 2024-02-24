Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $65.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

