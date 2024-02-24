Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,831,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 6,505,481 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $12.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

In related news, Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $484,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,395,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,700,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777,689 shares during the last quarter. Nvidia Corp acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $75,985,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,935 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.