Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

