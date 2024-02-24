Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.