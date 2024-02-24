Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $355.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.5 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $324.12 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $333.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.13 and a 200 day moving average of $274.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,610 shares of company stock worth $21,074,961. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 60,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.