Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.89

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 69854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Price Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Relx by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Relx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Relx by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Relx by 656.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.