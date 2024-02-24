REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
REX American Resources Stock Performance
REX stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. REX American Resources has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $51.19.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.70. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
