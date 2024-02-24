REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

REX stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. REX American Resources has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $51.19.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.70. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.