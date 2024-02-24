Rhonda Farnum Sells 1,254 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $10,922.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,194.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 84,787 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 58,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 898,691 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

