Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.41% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The business’s revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

