Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells $18,300.00 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $18,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at $257,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 10,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289,169 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 28.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 435,262 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGTI. Benchmark decreased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

