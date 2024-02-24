Robert Half Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Robert Half in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

NYSE:RHI opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

