Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Lessened by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Roblox worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $81,174,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,410 shares of company stock valued at $29,215,758. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 2.2 %

RBLX opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

