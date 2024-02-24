Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

In related news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

About Rocky Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rocky Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rocky Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

