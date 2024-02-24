Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Rocky Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Insider Activity at Rocky Brands
In related news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands
About Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
