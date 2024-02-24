Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.09. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
