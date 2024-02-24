Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.4 million.
Rogers Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:ROG traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $111.72. 293,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,177. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rogers has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $173.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
