Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.4 million.

NYSE:ROG traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $111.72. 293,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,177. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rogers has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $173.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 29.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

