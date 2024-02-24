Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.50.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

