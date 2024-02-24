Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $556.87. 985,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

