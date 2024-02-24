Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $556.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.26. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

