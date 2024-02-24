Roth Mkm Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Roth Mkm restated their neutral rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley downgraded VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded VIZIO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 593,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 200,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VIZIO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

