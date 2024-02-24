Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$49.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$54.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.25.

TRP opened at C$53.70 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.64%.

In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

