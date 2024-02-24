Royal Bank of Canada Raises JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $16.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Up 1.5 %

JELD opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 107,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after buying an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.