Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Stock Performance

About BHP Group

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,308 ($29.06) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,745 ($34.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,006.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,478.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,390.71.

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.