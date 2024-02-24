Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHP
BHP Group Stock Performance
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.