Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Ball (NYSE:BALL) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Ball from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Ball by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $62,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

