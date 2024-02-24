Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.73.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $121.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.