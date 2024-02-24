Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 18th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $50.50.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock valued at $69,337,644. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 84,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after buying an additional 420,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 893,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RUSHA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Further Reading

