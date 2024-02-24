SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $10,857,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $2,388,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,310 shares of company stock valued at $31,411,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.21.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $212.96 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $267.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.77.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

