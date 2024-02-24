Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.06

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.06 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 25907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.75.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

