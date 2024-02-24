Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.23

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.23 and last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 16990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

