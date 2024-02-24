Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG opened at $66.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $72.89.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

