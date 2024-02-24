Scotiabank Weighs in on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.44 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

SQM opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

