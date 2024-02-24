Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEE

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.