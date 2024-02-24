Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Sealed Air has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
Sealed Air Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE:SEE opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.
SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
