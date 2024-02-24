SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Jamaludin Ibrahim Purchases 770 Shares

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Jamaludin Ibrahim acquired 770 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$25.13 ($16.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,350.10 ($12,647.12).

Jamaludin Ibrahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jamaludin Ibrahim bought 1,300 shares of SEEK stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$26.70 ($17.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,707.40 ($22,684.58).

SEEK Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

