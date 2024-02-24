Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Sempra

Sempra stock opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

