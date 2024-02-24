Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

