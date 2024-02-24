Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

SEVN opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

