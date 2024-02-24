Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 4.3 %
SEVN opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.08.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
