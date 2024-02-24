Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Philip Bainbridge Purchases 3,787 Shares of Stock

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bainbridge purchased 3,787 shares of Sims stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.80 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of A$48,473.60 ($31,682.09).
Sims Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29.
Sims Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sims
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.