SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

SJW Group Trading Down 1.8 %

SJW Group stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. SJW Group has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $81.86.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 24,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SJW Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

