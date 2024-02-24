SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.69.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEDG opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.