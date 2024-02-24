SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $4.06. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 17,123,515 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,448 shares of company stock worth $823,608. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.