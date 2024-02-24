Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $32.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

