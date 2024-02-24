S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on March 12th

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

S&P Global has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $15.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

SPGI opened at $438.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.82 and a 200-day moving average of $404.65. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

