SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,193 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 3.2% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $72,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $41.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

