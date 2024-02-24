SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is Wright Fund Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wright Fund Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,798 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 19.3% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned about 6.31% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $433,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.70. 3,469,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

