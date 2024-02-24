SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.30

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 791113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

