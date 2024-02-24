SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

