SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$6.00.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$18.50 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.96.

SSRM opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.03.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

