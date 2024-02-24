Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25), reports. The company had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $727.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

