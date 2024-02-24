Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.22

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$113.22 and last traded at C$112.89, with a volume of 14351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$114.62.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

